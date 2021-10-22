Credibility of matric exams paramount

The department of basic education has beefed up regulations around the 2021 matric examinations in a bid to avoid a repeat of last year's scandalous paper leaks. The new rules will go a long way in protecting the integrity and credibility of the national matric certificate and are a move in the right direction by the department.



This year, matric pupils who do not report “direct or indirect access” to an exam paper obtained via WhatsApp and its origin before writing will be committing an irregularity. Pupils' cellphone details would also have to be recorded in electronic device registers by schools...