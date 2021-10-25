Broken promises? Angry Joburg residents demand answers after load-shedding blackouts

City of Johannesburg residents were left fuming after experiencing power cuts during the weekend, despite the municipality announcing there would be no load-shedding.

Power utility Eskom implemented load-shedding on Friday due to multiple breakdowns and trips at power stations. The initial announcement said the blackouts would continue until Monday.

City of Joburg spokesperson Isaac Mangena promised on Saturday that city power customers would not experience load-shedding as the city had signed an extension of a power purchase agreement with Kelvin power station that gives them an extra 220MW.

“We believe with this extra capacity we will be able to cushion residents of the city from the inconvenience of load-shedding stages 1 and 2. Those experiencing localised outages should log a call with us so technicians can attend to the problems,” said Mangena.