Short reprieve, but dark Monday and Tuesday nights ahead, says Eskom

Eskom has announced that while the current stage two load-shedding will be suspended at 5am on Monday, it will resume again on Monday night from 9am and until 5am on Tuesday.

There will also be load-shedding on Tuesday night.

And it is going to continue happening on Monday and Tuesday nights for the foreseeable future.

The power utility said that while some progress had been made in replenishing the emergency generation reserves, Koeberg Unit 1 had gone down on Sunday morning.

“We anticipate the need to utilise emergency reserves extensively during the next few days to avoid load-shedding. In order to achieve this, stage 2 load-shedding will be required on Monday and Tuesday nights in order to replenish the emergency reserves for the following day,” Eskom announced in a statement on Sunday afternoon.