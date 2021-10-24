City of Joburg fuming over Eskom’s weekend load-shedding

“The city is now prepared to go the legal route to halt Eskom's blanket heavy-handedness against the people of Johannesburg, especially those whose Eskom accounts are up to date.”

He added: “When the city first reached out to Eskom to indicate our additional supply capacity, we were asked for proof in this regard, which we accordingly presented. However, the city never heard from Eskom thereafter until the announcement of the latest scheduled load-shedding ... to Monday morning.

“We as a municipality have done everything within our reach to ensure security of power supply. We recently went so far as to assist Eskom after it said some mini substations and transformers had been left unrepaired for months in mostly poor communities in Johannesburg because it was out of stock.”

When asked for comment on the City of Joburg's threat, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Eskom has no comment on this at this stage.”

TimesLIVE