Vaccine hesitancy can be overcome with more information

The World Mental Health Day campaign has chosen “Mental Health in an Unequal World” as the theme for 2021. This is partly to raise awareness of the distinct polarisation between countries and individuals that has been highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past 19 months.



Access to healthcare resources is significantly impinging the ability of countries across the world to address the effects of the pandemic, and stark inequality regarding pivotal elements such as access to vaccines has become visible. Obtaining, storing, and distributing vaccines has proven to add another burden to countries that are already financially and resource-impeded...