Parents grapple with vaccination of teens
Safety concerns raised
The department of basic education says it is yet to discuss with the department of health how the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 will affect schooling.
This comes after health minister Joe Phaahla announced on Friday that children between the ages of 12 and 17 will be eligible to get the Covid-19 jab starting on Wednesday. ..
