Man who lied about Gabisile Shabane killing sent to jail

A man who lied about having information on the Witbank girl who was kidnapped and killed for her body parts earlier this year has been sentenced to five years behind bars, Mpumalanga police said on Sunday.

Sabelo Kubheka, 29, was found guilty of extortion after he tried to get money from the family in return for the safe return of 13-year-old Gabisile Shabane and her one-year-old nephew, Nkosikhona Ngwenya.

Shabane lived with albinism, while her nephew Ngwenya was believed to have been mistaken for another child in the house, also living with albinism.

The pair were taken at gunpoint from their home in Vosman in Witbank on January 28.

"The sentencing was imposed by the Witbank Regional Court on Thursday," said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.