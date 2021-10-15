Sundowns aim to better last season's Champs League run

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi hinted they would give the CAF Champions League campaign their undivided attention.

Since they won Africa’s premium club competition title back in 2016, the Tshwane giants have promised a lot but delivered little.

The 10-time SA premier league champions begin their campaign against Maniema Union of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in Congo on Sunday at 4pm.

They will go into the game as the favourites to progress to the next round of the competition. Mngqithi said they did their research and know all about their opponent as they prepare to embark on their Champions League mission.

“We want to go further than we did last season. This club aims to challenge itself and surpass the previous year’s achievements. That is how we measure ourselves,” said Mngqithi.

Last season they lost 3-1 on aggregate against back-to-back champions Al Ahly of Egypt, coached by their former coach Pitso Mosimane, in the quarterfinal stage.

“There is the desire to do well in all the competitions that we play in. The Champions League is no different. We want to win every game and every competition. We have a game to play and we will have an opportunity to register players for the new Champions League campaign. All our players are important and we are pulling in the same direction,” he said.