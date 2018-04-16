South Africa

Three men allegedly involved in albino killing appear for bail application

By Tankiso Makhetha - 16 April 2018 - 11:07
Sympathisers sing in support of the Shabane family whose daughter Gabisile, who had albinism, was murdered along with her 15-month-old cousin Nkosikhona Ngwenya.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Dozens of residents have flocked to the Witbank Magistrates Court where three men accused of kidnapping and murdering a 13-year-old girl with albinism are set to hear the fate of their bail application.

Thokozani Msibi, Brilliant Mkhize, Themba Thubane and Knowledge Mhlanga allegedly broke into the Shabane household in Hlalanikahle, Mpumalanga on January 28, where they kidnapped and later murdered Gabisile Shabane and Nkosikhona Ngwenya.

Msibi was arrested in February and was denied bail in the same court on March 6.

The men face two counts of murder and kidnapping respectively. They also face a charge of house robbery.

A fifth suspect, Thulani Thobela turned state witness following his arrest.

In an affidavit drafted by Thobela, he alleged that Gabisile was kidnapped and murdered with the purpose of harvesting her body parts by Msibi, Thubane and Mhlanga.

Gabisile’s missing body parts include her arms, heart, lungs, vagina, uterus, ovaries, all the abdominal organs and the bladder. The head, one arm and a part of the vagina were later found at the Msibi’s home.

Msibi, Mkhize and Thubani will today find out if they will be granted bail.
The matter continues.

