Mom still waiting for daughter Gabisile Shabane's body parts

The mother of a murdered 13-year-old girl with albinism spoke of her anguish of not being able to bury her daughter two months after her body was discovered.

Annah Shabane was speaking outside the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court where three of five men accused of kidnapping and murdering her daughter Gabisile Shabane and grandchild 15-month-old Nkosikhona Ngwenya appeared yesterday for their formal bail application.

Thokozani Msibi, Brilliant Mkhize, Themba Thubane and Knowledge Mhlanga allegedly broke into the Shabane household in Hlalanikahle, Mpumalanga on January 28, where they kidnapped and later murdered Gabisile and Nkosikhona.

Msibi was arrested in February and was denied bail in the same court on March 6.

A fifth suspect, Thulani Thobela, turned state witness following his arrest.

"My child and grandchild were found in February but we still haven't been able to bury them because Gabisile's body parts are still missing.

"These men must just tell us what they did with them so we can bury our children. Their spirits are tormented because they can't be laid to rest," Shabane said.