Mpumalanga ANC accused of manipulating candidate lists
Members call for PEC to disband
More than 3,000 members of the ANC in Mpumalanga picketed at the party's provincial office demanding that its national executive committee disband the current provincial executive committee, accusing them of dividing the party through selection of councilor candidates in a factional manner as the party concluded its submission of names to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).
The disgruntled members are from all the three regions of the province. ..
