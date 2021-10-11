EFF vows to rejuvenate the local economy
Party eyes land audits
The EFF aims to create thousands of jobs while improving service delivery should it take over the ailing JB Marks municipality.
EFF ward councillor Barnard Kaister said the party planned to decrease unemployment rate by lending support to local small businesses and push to have extended public works programme (EPWP) workers to be given permanent contracts...
