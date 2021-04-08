Government subsidy could be late to rescue commuters

Commuters to feel taxi fare increase pinch

While millions of commuters are staring at a fare increase in June, taxi operators have welcomed government’s efforts to subsidies their industry, a programme that could see fare hikes being minimised in the future.



Despite progress being made to subsidies the taxi industry, operators have not ruled out the possibility of fare increase coming sooner than June, citing financial pressure brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic...