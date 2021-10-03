ANC will investigate candidate list process 'thoroughly', but only after elections, says Ramaphosa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised supporters that the ruling party will investigate any fraudulent activities that may have taken place during the compilation of the ward councillor lists.

“We have already appointed an investigation team that will go into this thoroughly, and wherever we find that there are fraudulent activities and (where) there was unacceptable behaviour, we will attend to that and even change the list, for that purpose,” said Ramaphosa on Saturday.

Leading a weekend campaign trail in the Dr WB Rubusana Region in the Eastern Cape, Ramaphosa said, “all those missteps and complaints are going to be handled after the elections.”

The ANC delegation conducted door-to-door encouraging communities in ward 23 in Mdatsana to vote for the ANC in the upcoming local government elections.