Duarte tells those disputing ANC candidates list to bring proof

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has said that those who still wanted to dispute the party's current candidates list ahead of the municipal elections would have to present strong evidence that they were the preferred choice by their communities.



Duarte was briefing the media on Wednesday on the state of its candidates lists registration across municipalities, as well as on the recommendations of the national electoral committee led by party stalwart Kgalema Motlanthe on the manipulation of the selection process and disputes. The party had previously failed to submit and register some of its candidates with the Electoral Council of SA (IEC) in 93 councils...