DA mayoral candidate in Joburg talks about her vision for the city

This week, Sowetan spoke to Mpho Phalatse about how she intended to deal with some of the burning issues if elected as mayor

The Johannesburg metro will be highly contested again during next month's municipal elections with three main political parties – the DA, EFF and ANC – vying to win the jewel council by an outright majority.



This week, Sowetan spoke to DA mayoral candidate in the city Mpho Phalatse about how she intended to deal with some of the burning issues if elected as mayor...