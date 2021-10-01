Four-year-old dies in hail of bullets while reading in bed during gang violence flare-up

Western Cape MEC for community safety Albert Fritz has called on the police to leave no stone unturned in their bid to find the killers of a four-year-old girl.

Fritz said the incident happened on Wednesday in Ottery, Cape Town, during a flare-up of gang violence.

“On Wednesday evening, as the little girl was reading a book in bed, three gunmen opened fire on the Wendy house in which she lives. Scarlett [Cottle] was wounded in the shooting and taken to hospital where she later died,” said Fritz.

“A 48-year-old man was also injured and is recovering in hospital. It is suspected that the shooting is linked to the gang violence in the area.”

On Friday, Fritz called on the police and other law enforcement agencies to bring the killers to book.