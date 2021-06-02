Rival gang may have been behind Zandspruit mob justice: victim’s girlfriend

She said her partner and the other men were not behind the terrible crimes of which they were accused.

“He would pickpocket someone’s phone just so we could eat,” she said.

Community members who rounded up the group and took them to a stadium to kill them, had accused the men of terrorising the community.

When police minister Bheki Cele visited the area, community members said they had taken the law into their own hands because Honeydew police who service the area did not attend to their crime calls.

The tearful woman wept as she recalled how her boyfriend and the others died.

“They were treating them like animals. They still laugh about it on the streets,” she said.