Cape gangs use women and girls to do their dirty work, psychology researcher finds

Gangs in the Western Cape use women and girls as young as 12 to do their work for them, according to research conducted at Stellenbosch University.

“Women play various roles in gangs. These include being information carriers, hiding and handling contraband, ‘trapping’ rival male gang members, selling drugs and taking part in robberies,” said Imanuella Muller, who did the research while studying for a master’s degree in psychology.

“This clearly shows women are, in fact, part of core gang activities and do not just exist on the periphery of gangs.”

Muller studied how girls and women in the Western Cape are recruited and initiated into gangs and what roles they go on to fill.

She also tried to find out what could be done to prevent them from joining gangs as well as how women who want to leave a gang or who have already chosen to do so can be supported.