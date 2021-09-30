'We are guided by science': Ramaphosa on ending state of disaster

If it were up to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the state of disaster would be lifted today.

“I would like to see the state of disaster ending as soon as possible, but the science tells us otherwise and that is why we still have a state of disaster,” said Ramaphosa.

The president was addressing the media during an impromptu round table discussion at the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House, in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

In his capacity as the president of the ruling party, he took questions on various issues including when the government would be lifting the national state of disaster, put in place in March 2020.

“I wish it could end today. I really wish we could say the state of disaster has ended but we are guided by science and the science of the pandemic and the advisory committee advises us on all this, but there is fear and concern that there could be another wave.

“And what if tomorrow I announced that the national state of disaster ended, and then another wave cometh and then we have got to go back to another state of disaster again. So we have reduced and lightened the restrictions on the state of disaster to enable the economy to go back to where it was pre-Covid and, to a large extent, I think that is now beginning to happen.”