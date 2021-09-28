ANC promises better leadership, service delivery as Ramaphosa unveils manifesto

President said South Africans have been calling for strong and ethical leadership in the face of hardship and that the party had in many times been found wanting

The ANC has a bucket full list of promises to win votes in the upcoming local government elections with the unveiling of its manifesto Monday night, which spelt out its plan of action for the next five years.



The governing party was adamant that corrective measures it is currently implementing to deal with incompetence, corruption and social distance in the local government are good enough reasons for South Africans to vote for it again...