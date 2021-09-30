Ex-North West premier Mahumapelo embroiled in 'orchestrated appointment' of health HOD

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's actions have come under sharp scrutiny in the fraud case against former North West head of the health department Dr Thabo Lekalakala and ex-finance MEC Wendy Nelson.



The duo are facing a fraud charge relating to the appointment of Lekalakala to the position of superintendent-general in the department of health...