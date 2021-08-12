Transnet proves it — no company is safe from cyberattacks, fraud prevention service warns

The recent cyberattack on Transnet is a serious wake-up call and a reminder that, in the technology age, no company is safe from cyber criminals who are trying to disrupt operations or steal personal information.

This is the warning from the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service, which said that with the world spending most of 2020 in lockdown trying to deal with the affect of Covid-19 and with consumerism moving online, so has the criminal enterprise.

It said while Transnet was dealing with its cyberattack, Macsteel — one of SA’s largest steel suppliers — faced a similar cyberattack on its system.

SAFPS said at the end of June, there was also a major data leak at one of SA’s major insurers, QSure. A big player in SA’s insurance industry, it was hit by a data breach in which bank account numbers and other sensitive information were compromised by a third party.

QSure would not confirm how many records were exposed through the breach.

“These co-ordinated attacks by cyber criminals are indicative of the environment that we live in at the moment,” says Manie van Schalkwyk, the CEO of SAFPS.