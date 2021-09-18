Ex-FNB staffer charged over R400,000 theft from wealthy German’s account

A former FNB employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing R400,000 from a German national’s bank account.

Lwando Dingiswayo, 30, is set appear in the Gqeberha specialised commercial crime court on September 29. The Hawks arrested him on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Dingiswayo is facing a raft of charges including fraud and contravention of the Electronics Communications and Transactions Act.