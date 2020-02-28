Police release footage of masked gunman accused of shooting attorney in Cape Town

Cape Town police have asked for help finding a masked suspect being sought after the attempted murder of attorney Jakes van der Merwe in Gardens, Cape Town.

The 53-year-old civil attorney was shot in the neck while seated in his vehicle on February 12 in Constantia Street by a white male wearing a mask and a Springbok supporters' cap.

Surveillance footage of the suspect released by police showed that he was driving a Hyundai H1 at the time of the shooting.