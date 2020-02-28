Police release footage of masked gunman accused of shooting attorney in Cape Town
Cape Town police have asked for help finding a masked suspect being sought after the attempted murder of attorney Jakes van der Merwe in Gardens, Cape Town.
The 53-year-old civil attorney was shot in the neck while seated in his vehicle on February 12 in Constantia Street by a white male wearing a mask and a Springbok supporters' cap.
Surveillance footage of the suspect released by police showed that he was driving a Hyundai H1 at the time of the shooting.
“The suspect, who is a white male, fired two shots at his victim from a seated position in his vehicle, wounding him in the neck,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
“If you recognise the masked suspect, or his silver/charcoal Hyundai H1 minibus in the attached images, kindly contact Warrant Officer Shaun Bardien of Cape Town central police on 082 469 3176 or 073 220 0653, as he is wanted for attempted murder,” said Traut.
Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the mobile application MySAPS to relay the information,” said Traut.
Information would be treated confidentially and callers can elect to remain anonymous.
Police believe the suspect was alone during the incident.