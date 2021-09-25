South Africa

WATCH | School choir's moving rendition of national anthem spreads Heritage Day joy

25 September 2021 - 11:11
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

In honour of Heritage Day, boys from the Kearsney College choir in KwaZulu-Natal performed a moving rendition of the national anthem.

A video of the performance was shared on the independent school's social media platforms.

The choir has been crowned champions at the World Choir Games four times and has several medals under its belt.

“On this Heritage Day, in our centenary year, we celebrate the wonderful diversity of our nation and our school and how far we have come together.

“The national anthem of SA was voted the most 'unifying' anthem in the world in December 2017 (The Economist). We believe there is no better song to unite our country,” the choir said in a Facebook post.

TimesLIVE

SA musos collaborate with global brand to celebrate Heritage Day

In celebration of Heritage Day, some of SA’s favourite artists have collaborated with Deezer to curate playlists that celebrate the country’s ...
Entertainment
2 days ago

We need to build a heritage that will better our socioeconomic circumstances

As we celebrate another Heritage Day this year, I wish that as South Africans we take the time to recognise the meaning and importance of this ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...