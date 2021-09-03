Heritage sites keep legacy alive
On Tuesday, the iconic Liliesleaf Farm heritage site in Johannesburg shut its doors, after what it said were years of financial pressure further exacerbated by the Covid-19 lockdown.
Its closure, while not surprising in the context of our ravaged economy, remains a painful demonstration of yet another failure to preserve our historic symbols and all that defines our path to democracy. ..
