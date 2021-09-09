KZN government to address racial tension through sport, arts and culture

The KwaZulu-Natal government wants to use sporting, arts and cultural events to address racial tension in the province.

The announcement was made at a sitting of the provincial executive council on Wednesday.

The executive council said in a statement that it had conducted an assessment of the situation in the province.

“The provincial exco noted that there is strong need to enhance unity and social cohesion after the civil unrest and racial tension.

“The executive council resolved to adopt the 365-day social cohesion and moral regeneration programme as part of building a united and a peaceful province.

“To breathe life to this commitment the provincial government resolved that commencing with heritage month, society will be mobilised around socially cohesive and uniting programmes.

“These will include arts, culture, heritage and sports as an instrument of building a united province.

“KZN will also hold Heritage Day under the #We Are One banner, which is a call for unity across the cultural divide and focus in areas considered hotspots for tensions.