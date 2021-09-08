Actress Rami Chuene to host relationship boot camp show

Ever wished you could go away to some place to mend your broken heart shortly after a break-up or deep betrayal? Well, that’s the case for eight contestants who will be a part of an intensive relationship boot camp that’s documented as a reality TV series called Away for Repair.

Originated by the South African National Parks (SANParks), the reality show is set to showcase heartfelt stories of ordinary people taking some much-needed time away to mend broken bonds with the help of seasoned actress Rami Chuene as the host of the show and Romeo Mabasa as the life coach leading the way.

“The lessons that I would apply to my life and the couples who went through this experience would be that you can never have enough communication, you’d rather over-communicate than you trying to not to communicate.

"Also, listening is a skill. When you’re listening to someone, you’re able to hear and understand what the other person is saying and in listening, you’re able to put yourself in another person’s shoes and vice versa” the seasoned actress said.