Karpowership granted licences for floating power generation by SA regulator

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has granted Turkey’s Karpowership three licences to generate power on floating gas ships at ports, a company spokesperson said.

Nersa confirmed it had approved seven power generation licences for preferred bidders, including three for Karpowership.

Karpowership has faced challenges since the SA government in March granted it the biggest share of a 2,000 megawatt emergency power tender to provide the cheapest and quickest option for electricity.

Its plan to generate power on its floating gas ships and plug it into the SA grid has been stridently opposed by environment activists and local fishing communities.

Besides the power generation licence, the firm needs to clear regulatory hurdles, including environmental approval, and litigation challenging the tender outcome that runs for 20 years needs to be resolved.