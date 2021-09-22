South Africa

Judgment on Zuma’s special plea reserved

22 September 2021 - 13:59
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma's fraud and corruption case has been postponed to October 26.
Former president Jacob Zuma's fraud and corruption case has been postponed to October 26.
Image: File

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen reserved judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s special plea on Wednesday.

Koen had indicated he would need several weeks to make a “proper” judgment on the plea.

The case was postponed to October 26.

Zuma is pursuing a special plea calling for the removal of lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer in his fraud and corruption case. 

He believes if his application to remove Downer is successful, he should be acquitted. 

Zuma’s counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu, told the court Zuma believed his right to a fair trial would be jeopardised as Downer was not impartial. 

He said Downer was a witness against Zuma when the DA called for a review after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) did not want to pursue charges against the former president. This was an example that Downer was driven by a political motive and was not impartial, Mpofu said.

Zuma's legal team claims early victory in plea hearing

Former president Jacob Zuma's defence team was “upbeat” and claimed “victory” after proceedings on the first day of his special plea hearing in the ...
News
8 hours ago

The NPA has responded that Zuma’s arguments in his special plea were the “same old, same old” complaints used in previous unsuccessful court bids.

The state believes Zuma's plea is his latest move to put an end to the prosecution.

In the past, Zuma’s defence team was accused of adopting a “Stalingrad approach” by launching court applications to delay the start of the corruption trial while the state has always said it was ready to proceed.

In 2007, Zuma’s then-advocate, Kemp J Kemp, told the Durban high court: “We have adopted a Stalingrad strategy in response to this prosecution. We will fight [the state] in every street, in every house, and in every room.” 

Since then, under instruction from Zuma’s long-time attorney Michael Hulley, his defence team has tried every possible legal avenue to prevent him from being prosecuted. 

Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from French arms dealer Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial arms deal. 

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Schabir Shaik, who was Zuma’s former financial adviser.

TimesLIVE

What the law says about extent of force police can use in fighting crime

In July, SA was ravaged by lootings and violent protests after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Reports suggest that as many as 337 ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Zuma's legal team claims early victory in plea hearing

Former president Jacob Zuma's defence team was “upbeat” and claimed “victory” after proceedings on the first day of his special plea hearing in the ...
News
8 hours ago

Zuma fit to stand trial, say state medical experts

A legal team appointed by the state, which has been given access to former president Jacob Zuma’s medical records, has deemed that he is fit to stand ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...