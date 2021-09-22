Judgment on Zuma’s special plea reserved

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen reserved judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s special plea on Wednesday.

Koen had indicated he would need several weeks to make a “proper” judgment on the plea.

The case was postponed to October 26.

Zuma is pursuing a special plea calling for the removal of lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer in his fraud and corruption case.

He believes if his application to remove Downer is successful, he should be acquitted.

Zuma’s counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu, told the court Zuma believed his right to a fair trial would be jeopardised as Downer was not impartial.

He said Downer was a witness against Zuma when the DA called for a review after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) did not want to pursue charges against the former president. This was an example that Downer was driven by a political motive and was not impartial, Mpofu said.