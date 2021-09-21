South Africa

Previously homeless, Maelekano now has own footwear line

The 27-year-old from Madombidzha village near Makhado, in Limpopo, has not had an easy journey to success

21 September 2021 - 08:47

Shoemaker Rudzani Maelekano has gone from failing grade 10 three times to being homeless, and has now launched his own shoe line. 

The 27-year-old from Madombidzha village near Makhado, Limpopo, has not had an easy journey to success...

