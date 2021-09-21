Previously homeless, Maelekano now has own footwear line

The 27-year-old from Madombidzha village near Makhado, in Limpopo, has not had an easy journey to success

Shoemaker Rudzani Maelekano has gone from failing grade 10 three times to being homeless, and has now launched his own shoe line.



The 27-year-old from Madombidzha village near Makhado, Limpopo, has not had an easy journey to success...