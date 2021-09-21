South Africa

Boyfriend arrested for brutal murder of Eastern Cape woman

21 September 2021 - 08:35
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
An Eastern Cape man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his girlfriend
Image: bwylezich / 123RF Stock Photo

Neighbours of a 25-year-old Eastern Cape woman made a gruesome discovery when they found her half-naked lifeless body lying on the floor of her home.

The woman's boyfriend, also aged 25, was arrested after he was found asleep in bloodstained clothing by police.

Police spokesperson Capt Lariane Jonker said the woman's body was discovered during the early hours of Monday morning at her Zitwana, Middleburg, home.

“It is alleged that the 25-year-old deceased female and her boyfriend were drinking at a local tavern on Sunday and went home after an argument.

“At about 00:41, passing neighbours noticed an open back door of the deceased's house and discovered her half-naked lifeless body lying on the floor, with injuries to her head.

“On further investigation, Middelburg detectives discovered the suspect still sleeping in bed with blood stains on his clothing.”

The man was expected to appear in court on a murder charge.

TimesLIVE

