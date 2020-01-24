Scoring style points in your soccer jersey
Athleisure has taken over fashion.
Soccer jerseys are trending off the football pitch. Gone are the days of soccer jerseys being plain and boring. They have now become must-have items in men's street-wear fashion.
While for many they hold sentimental value, the first rule in rocking a soccer jersey is to remember that you are not Lionel Messi.
While the tight fitting style is forgiving on Messi's athletic body, you have to pay attention to your body type. The best advice it to buy regular size.
In recent years, the style has become more experimental and bold. Soccer tops are statement pieces, meaning that you have to keep the rest of your outfit minimal to allow it to pop.
So rock them with a pair of jeans, sweat pants, cargo pants and shorts.
Remember, this is a casual style, so be relaxed as possible.
The one mistake I see men making with the look is in the shoe choice.
By all means avoid loafers or any formal shoe. This is the one area where fashion and sports are not competing, so go with sneakers or slides.
For men of a certain age, whatever you do, avoid the temptation to tuck in - side eye President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Top 10 soccer jerseys of 2019/2020 season:
1. Barcelona home kit:
Pop of colour? Check. Modernity? Check. Wearability? Check. Bold patterns? Check. What's so refreshing about the shirt is that it's daring in a way that will not scare the modest dressers. It caters for both the fashion kids and the modest men.
2. Kaizer Chiefs home kit:
This is undoubtedly for the fashion boys and perhaps the average men might be afraid to take such a risk.
The top's optical illusion is trendy, especially with animal print making such a strong comeback. Hit the street and show the people the zebra in you - black and yellow style.
3. Chelsea FC away kit:
This is a great lesson in how to perfect minimalism for the modern, yet modest men. The lines are clean cut and the colour white oozes sophistication, while the neckline makes such a bold statement.
The polo collar with the electric blue and red trim gives the jersey so much street-wear swag.
4. Manchester United home kit:
The fiery in-your-face red calls for undivided attention. It's unique and the shade of red is unmatched. That's all it needs, no other design elements, just the signature red.
5. Orlando Pirates away kit:
The black and red shirt is fashionable in the sense that it gives off a psychedelic effect. The two-tone style of the jersey is very chic. The ribbed crew-neck could have been more daring.
6. Ajax Amsterdam away kit:
Even from a distance this offers a cool and breezy summer feel - and it all starts with the colour green complimented by the orange details. The countless stripes give it more personality than your typical soccer shirt.
7. PSV Eindhoven away kit:
This top is very youthful and fashion-forward. It's all about the sleeves, with the right amount of drama offered by black and orange graphics. But it also offers restraint for modest men by keeping the body in solid black.
8. AC Milan home kit:
If you are afraid to play with pattern, stripes are always a way to go. Plus the optical illusion can offer you great shape and height.
If you are conscious about your mkhaba (pot belly), this top will give you solace.
9. Arsenal FC home kit:
The genius of this jersey is mixing and combining the red and white with so much effortless ease and not being overwhelming.
So if you want to play with colour but play it safe, this is a great option.
The navy and red V-neck is all the edge you need.
10. Kaizer Chiefs 50th anniversary kit
This is a very sophisticated and simple jersey. The colour black is omnipotent, but very boring.
Aside from the gold-metallic neckline the jersey does not have a lot of design elements.
You will most likely blend in to the background in this, but you will do it with class.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.