Scoring style points in your soccer jersey

Athleisure has taken over fashion.

Soccer jerseys are trending off the football pitch. Gone are the days of soccer jerseys being plain and boring. They have now become must-have items in men's street-wear fashion.

While for many they hold sentimental value, the first rule in rocking a soccer jersey is to remember that you are not Lionel Messi.

While the tight fitting style is forgiving on Messi's athletic body, you have to pay attention to your body type. The best advice it to buy regular size.

In recent years, the style has become more experimental and bold. Soccer tops are statement pieces, meaning that you have to keep the rest of your outfit minimal to allow it to pop.

So rock them with a pair of jeans, sweat pants, cargo pants and shorts.

Remember, this is a casual style, so be relaxed as possible.

The one mistake I see men making with the look is in the shoe choice.

By all means avoid loafers or any formal shoe. This is the one area where fashion and sports are not competing, so go with sneakers or slides.

For men of a certain age, whatever you do, avoid the temptation to tuck in - side eye President Cyril Ramaphosa.