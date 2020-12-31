WATCH | How this invention is saving thousands of lives

While volunteering at an orphanage in Kenya, Kenton Lee encountered a young girl stumbling along Nairobi’s dusty streets.

Looking down at her shoes, he couldn’t believe what he saw. “She cut open the front to let her toes stick out,” Lee says.

Due to the rapid rate at which youth’s bodies develop, kids in impoverished communities are often forced to go without appropriate shoes or barefoot.

This leaves them vulnerable to soil-transmitted diseases and parasites which can become fatal if not treated. To prevent this, Lee designed a fitting solution – The Shoe That Grows.

“When your only mode of transport is on foot, shoes become essential,” Lee says. Travelling long distances barefoot, many kids fall seriously ill and subsequently drop out of school.

After returning to his home in the United States of America, Lee spent six years developing a durable, leather sandal with easily adjustable straps.

The revolutionary footwear is designed to expand up to five sizes, ensuring that children are protected from harmful diseases throughout their adolescence.

To provide shoes to as many people as possible, Lee founded the non-profit Because International.