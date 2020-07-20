DUT staffer jailed for R850k insurance fraud, others under investigation

A Durban University of Technology (DUT) alumni coordinator has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for lodging a false insurance claim.

Ntombizandile Ndlovu was sentenced in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

Natasha Kara, KwaZulu-Natal regional spokesperson for the directorate of public prosecutions, said in a statement Ndlovu had pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering.

"DUT offered life and funeral insurance to staff and their spouses. Even though she was unmarried, Ndlovu claimed her husband had died, using the information of an unknown man.