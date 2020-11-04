Mashibye claimed from Ters for workers she axed before lockdown

Couple used many accounts to hide R3.1m UIF fraud

A couple accused of fraudulently pocketing more than R3m of UIF money meant for poor workers allegedly tried to hide the money by distributing it among family members using different bank accounts.



Dorris Mashimbye,47, and her husband Masenyani Khosa,75, were arrested by the Hawks last month and released on R20,000 each bail in the Malumulele magistrate's court in Limpopo on October 26 for allegedly defrauding 240 former employees of their funds...