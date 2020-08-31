Pensioner arrested for R4.7m UIF-Ters 'fraud'

The Hawks on Sunday arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly pocketing R4.7m from the Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) temporary employer/employee relief (Ters) scheme.

Hawks spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the man would face fraud, theft and money laundering charges.

"The pensioner was arrested after he failed to disclose that he became a instant R4.7m millionaire. The money was meant to remunerate employees of a certain company to be disclosed in court papers," Mulaudzi said.

This bring to 14 the number of people who have been arrested in connection with alleged Ters fraud.

"It is understood the suspect worked for the same company and allegedly used the reference number from his previous employers to apply for his UIF payout. It was later found, after numerous inquiries by the company, that the money was paid but was redirected to the suspect’s account.

"A case was registered and almost R4.6m has already been recovered. He allegedly used almost R100,000 for himself," said Mulaudzi.

The man is expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Monday.