242 employees go hungry
UIF 'fraud couple' arrested a week after wedding
A group of workers who were defrauded of their social relief funds allegedly by their former employer say they have been struggling to put food on the table for six months.
At least 242 former employees of an Expanded Public Works Programme outside Malamulele in Limpopo were paid a total of R3.2m from the UIF social relief fund but the money was allegedly pocketed by their former boss who had been awarded the contract...
