New parents hit by lockdown blues, UCT study finds

New parents are experiencing an added mental health strain during Covid-19's protracted lockdown, a new South African study has revealed.

According to the study by a team of University of Cape Town (UCT) researchers, parents with children born during lockdown were less likely to have their preferred choice of birth method, had worse self-reported birth experiences, were less likely to have skin-to-skin contact with their babies after birth and were frequently unable to have someone at their birth that they had wanted to be there — all adding up to their mental health woes.

Researchers said that, as a result, new parents are experiencing psychological strain and symptoms of depression are common.

“Women who delivered during lockdown were more likely to have negative birth experiences than those who delivered pre-lockdown and the lockdown clearly worsened the usual challenges of birth and new parenting,” said Dr Tammy Phillips, senior lecturer at UCT’s division of epidemiology and biostatistics.