SIU pushes for forfeiture of R11m in senior Eskom manager's account

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Thursday pushed for the final forfeiture of the R11m found in a bank account belonging to a company of which suspended senior Eskom official Petrus Mazibuko is the sole signatory.

In May this year, the SIU obtained an interim order freezing the amount in the account belonging to Thephunokhetja Projects.

The sources of the funds deposited were Commodity Logistix Managers Africa and Thembathlo, two companies that provided services to Eskom.

On Thursday, the SIU sought the final forfeiture order.

The case made out by the SIU is that Commodity Logistix Managers entered into a joint venture with Thephunokhetja. After payments were made by Commodity to Thephunokhetja, a bid to Eskom was submitted by Commodity. Then at some point Commodity became a supplier to Eskom.

The SIU's case is that the full extent of the relationship between Commodity and Thephunokhetja – direct or indirect – should have been disclosed to Eskom.