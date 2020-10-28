Arrests Bongo faces new charges related to R124m land deals

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo's legal woes have intensified as he faces new charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering related to three dodgy land deals worth R124m in Mpumalanga.

Bongo will today be among 11 people to appear before the Nelspruit regional court for his alleged role in the deals where prices were supposedly inflated. The deals happened during his tenure as a senior government official in Mpumalanga.

Bongo was the department's head of legal services and was allegedly involved in the deals that allegedly resulted in the government overspending by R54m when purchasing three farms for township development.

Bongo confirmed to Sowetan that he will be appearing in court today. “I don't know what the charges are. I will only talk tomorrow when I come out of court,” Bongo said.

“I'm going to take questions, all questions that anyone wants to ask me and from there I won't take any more questions.”

Bongo, who is the chair of the portfolio committee on home affairs in parliament, is also facing charges of corruption related to an attempt to allegedly bribe advocate Nththuzelo Vanara, evidence leader of parliament’s public enterprises committee inquiry into state capture at Eskom in 2017.