Come clean or else, Eskom tells companies involved in looting

Companies involved in looting of state-owned enterprises have been urged to follow construction company ABB’s example and come clean, or know they will be found out.

Eskom on Friday said it was “delighted” with the settlement that it had reached with ABB SA to repay almost R1.6bn that the company fraudulently gained after it was awarded a multibillion-rand contract at the Kusile power plant.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said this was the first of millions of rand the company aimed to recoup — money that had been lost due to dodgy tenders over the years.

Among those Eskom wants to reclaim cash from is the Gupta family.

“We have recovered R1.1bn from McKinsey, we have recovered R171m from Deloitte, we are pursuing another claim of R93m from PWC. We have recently launched a civil claim to recover R3.8bn from members of the Gupta family and different associates, and that claim is making its way to the courts,” said De Ruyter.

He stressed, however, that the R1.6bn to be paid back by ABB was just a drop in the ocean of their debt. The amount made up just 0.25% of the parastatal's total debt.