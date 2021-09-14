Don’t be intimidated, says government after three KZN ANC members shot dead

“Clearly the person who committed this terrible sin was more for intimidating the system rather than targeting a particular person or candidate. Police need to find out why a group of people came here in a bakkie to intimidate people. Was it pure criminality or were they doing it on behalf of somebody?”

Kodwa said the act was an attack on the constitution and democratic order.

“It’s an attack on the constitution because these are the people who are exercising their right in terms of the constitution to elect a leader of their choice and to participate in the elections.”

He said the justice, crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS) had put together a plan to protect the electoral system and not just political parties.

“It’s the responsibility of the JCPS that such acts of intimidation do not trump over the constitution. We must protect the constitution and protect our democracy.”

Saturday’s shooting comes two weeks after 12 people were shot and killed in Umlazi’s U and W sections in what sources claim was a drug-related matter. Cele said the police had yet to make any arrests regarding the shooting in Umlazi.

Last week co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced the dates for local government elections. Dlamini-Zuma said applications for special votes will open on September 20 and close on October 4.

TimesLIVE