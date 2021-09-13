Malema: ‘Voting for the ANC is beyond witchcraft’

EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out at citizens who continue voting for the ANC, claiming “no person in their right mind” would vote for the ruling party.

Speaking during a campaign rally held in Gauteng over the weekend to urge people to vote in the upcoming local elections, Malema did not mince his words.

He claimed voting for the ANC would not bring change and the EFF was the only party that cared about the poor.

“The ANC is dead,” Malema said.

“We may have to pray for you because this is beyond witchcraft.

“You are not working. Your children were arrested fighting for free education, but you still wear yellow T-shirts and vote for the ANC.”