Families in grief as police task team fails to crack taxi killings

Josephina Raseala, who lost her son Ngwako Maake, 39, last year when he was shot and killed in his vehicle outside a local tavern, said she had been fighting a losing battle to get closure.

“No one is telling me what is happening with the investigations. What hurts me the most is that people continue to say that they know who killed my son and I‘m certain police know that as well but are failing to arrest [anyone],” she said.

The family of the association's secretary Judas Moremi, 53, who was killed in March last year, also expressed deep disappointment in the manner the police were handling the investigations.

Moremi, from Buqa village, was shot and killed after unknown hitmen blocked his Toyota Corolla on a gravel road moments after he had dropped the chairperson, Tepanyeka. A few weeks after Moremi’s death, Tepanyeka told Sowetan that he and Moremi had met police to open a case of fraud after millions of rand belonging to the association had gone missing.

Tapanyeka was shot and killed three months later while driving his bakkie at Mamokadi village, which prompted the establishment of the police task team.

The Moremi family members who did not want to be named said they had since allowed their taxis to gather dust as they were fearful of running them again.

The wife of the association's public relations officer Titus Rabothata, who was gunned down in March in Alexandra, said she had been calling police for an update.

“I want justice for my husband but they never call me. I'm still traumatised because he was shot in front of me and I couldn't do anything to help,” she said.

Association secretary Wisba Mawila said that after Moremi was murdered, the association held several meetings with the Tzaneen security cluster to try to end the string of murders but nothing was done.

A member of the association who wished to remain anonymous called on the department of transport and community safety to close down the association.

Departmental spokesperson Mike Maringa said they were concerned about the unresolved killings. “We know our police in the province are well capacitated to crack complex cases and we urge anyone with information to assist them in resolving the killings,” he said.

Other members of the association killed in the suspected internal taxi feud include Samuel Monyai, Tshepo Selopye, Titus Phosiwa, Godfrey Mantaka and David Mathe.

Mojapelo, the police brigadier, said he was not aware of the allegations made against the police, and urged whoever had proof to come forward.