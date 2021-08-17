Families in grief as police task team fails to crack taxi killings

Fourie is the third member of the Mopai family to be killed in taxi-related violence after his brother Risky, 38, who was the chairperson of the association, was killed in 2012 in the same area after entering his home. His cousin Lucas “Sheleni” Mashale was shot dead in 2017.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a task team was set up in June last year following the death of the association’s chairperson Alpheus Tepanyeka, 57, who was also killed by unknown hitmen while driving his white bakkie at Mamokadi village.

Mojapelo said the team was set up after it was established that the killings were linked. He said the team, which comprised detectives derived from the provincial level, Mopani district and station level, had not made any arrests but that it was following up on important leads.

He refused to give details of the investigation. “We may not provide information on investigations that are being done on a blow-by-blow basis as this might defeat the objective of finally cracking of these cases,” he said.

The families of those who have been killed in the violence have struggled to find closure.

Conny Mafa, who spoke on behalf of the Mopai family, said they had lost confidence in the ability of the police to nail those responsible for the killings.

“The bodies are piling up in my family. Who is going to take care of the children that have been left fatherless? People are going on a killing spree for positions in the association and the government is quiet about it,” she said.

“As a family, we tried to assist the police with crucial evidence but we never received feedback on progress.”