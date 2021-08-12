Taxi boss, partner shot and killed in suspected hit

Police launch manhunt for two suspects

A well-known taxi boss was shot and killed with his fiancée in a suspected hit believed to be targeting operators in Bolobedu, Limpopo.



Bolobedu Long-Distance Taxi Association deputy secretary Fourie Mopai, 47, of 4ries Transport Services from Ga-Matswi village and his partner Deborah Moila, 42, from Bellevue, were shot and killed at close range by two unknown men moments after arriving at a filling station at Mohlabaneng village on Tuesday night...