Bail hearing set to kick off for 6 suspects in whistle-blower Babita Deokaran's murder

Dozens of protesters have gathered outside Johannesburg magistrate's court with placards before Monday’s bail application of Babita Deokaran’s suspected murderers.

Deokaran, a whistle-blower within the Gauteng health department, was gunned down last month outside her Johannesburg home. At the time of her death she was working within the department’s financial office and was a witness in a Special Investigating Unit’s probe into R332.5m worth of alleged Covid-19 PPE tender procurement irregularities.

Six men, arrested three days after her death, are to apply for bail on Monday.

Placard-waving protesters from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and ActionSA are protesting outside the courthouse calling for bail to be denied.

