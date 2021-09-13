South Africa

Bail hearing set to kick off for 6 suspects in whistle-blower Babita Deokaran's murder

13 September 2021 - 10:07
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
A group of 'Bikers 4 Whistleblowers' laid a wreath on Sunday, September 5, outside the Johannesburg South home of slain Gauteng health official and corruption fighter, Babita Deokaran. The group called for greater protection for whistleblowers.
Image: Kathrada Foundation via Twitter

Dozens of protesters have gathered outside Johannesburg magistrate's court with placards before Monday’s bail application of Babita Deokaran’s suspected murderers.

Deokaran, a whistle-blower within the Gauteng health department, was gunned down last month outside her Johannesburg home. At the time of her death she was working within the department’s financial office and was a witness in a Special Investigating Unit’s probe into R332.5m worth of alleged Covid-19 PPE tender procurement irregularities.

Six men, arrested three days after her death, are to apply for bail on Monday.

Placard-waving protesters from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and ActionSA are protesting outside the courthouse calling for bail to be denied.

News
News
News
