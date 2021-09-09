Whistle-blower and witness protection gets urgent attention in Gauteng

Gauteng premier David Makhura says the protection of whistle-blowers and witnesses is receiving urgent attention at a national and provincial level.

Makhura said his office was working with the Gauteng ethics and anti-corruption council on a report about the state of ethics and integrity promotion in the province. He said it would be released at the end of September.

The Gauteng provincial legislature standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Thursday received the provincial forensic investigation report from Makhura's office.

“We are still receiving updates from institutions and departments to ensure it reflects accurately on the implementation of our integrity management policy framework and anti-corruption strategy as outlined in this update to Scopa,” he said.

Chief director for integrity management Mildred Nkopane said all members of the executive council were undergoing lifestyle audits by the State Security Agency (SSA) in line with the framework developed by the national government.

“We expect the process to be completed by the end of November this year. A national framework had to be developed by the presidency first so that there is a uniform application across government,” she said.