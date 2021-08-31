Alexandra school patroller relives how stabbed pupil died in her arms

“I kept praying, asking God to spare Qayiye Mgaye's life as I held him in my arms.”



These were the words of Thembisile Williams, a patroller at Pholosho Junior Secondary School in Alexandra where Mgaye, a 15-year-old grade 8 pupil, was stabbed to death allegedly by a 16-year-old fellow pupil. ..