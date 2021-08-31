Alexandra school patroller relives how stabbed pupil died in her arms
“I kept praying, asking God to spare Qayiye Mgaye's life as I held him in my arms.”
These were the words of Thembisile Williams, a patroller at Pholosho Junior Secondary School in Alexandra where Mgaye, a 15-year-old grade 8 pupil, was stabbed to death allegedly by a 16-year-old fellow pupil. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.